Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

