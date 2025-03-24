Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 645 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.25 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.99 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

