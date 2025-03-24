Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $560.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

