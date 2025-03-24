Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in FOX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

FOXA opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

