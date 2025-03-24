Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $543,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $165.93.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.