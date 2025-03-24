Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $403,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

