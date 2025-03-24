Stevens Capital Management LP Has $345,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.