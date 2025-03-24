Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 74,554 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,554 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.54% of Coterra Energy worth $100,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. City State Bank acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

CTRA opened at $28.73 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

