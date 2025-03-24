Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 174,930 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 174,930 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $86,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.2% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

