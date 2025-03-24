Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 171,449 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171,449 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $76,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $73.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.