Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 2,484,581 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,484,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,450,000. Baxter International makes up about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.49% of Baxter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,920 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 520,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,319,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 384,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised their price objective on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.13%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.