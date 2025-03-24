Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,291,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SNA opened at $327.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

