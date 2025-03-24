Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 754,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 253,719 shares.The stock last traded at $29.29 and had previously closed at $29.67.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,214,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

