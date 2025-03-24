Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.