Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SCHI opened at $22.42 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
