Signaturefd LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,397,000 after purchasing an additional 848,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Avantor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.