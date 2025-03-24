Signaturefd LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $105.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.