Signaturefd LLC Buys 9,134 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,109,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $53,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,838 shares in the company, valued at $878,923.84. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.1 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

