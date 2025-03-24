Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,079 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 511.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

