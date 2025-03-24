Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

