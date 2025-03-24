Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 495,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.