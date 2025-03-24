Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $852,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.