Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,500 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 125.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.32.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $604.89 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,721.75, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $715.33 and its 200 day moving average is $656.27.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

