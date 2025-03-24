Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

