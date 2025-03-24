Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Up 22.9% – Here’s Why

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 332,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 319,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The company has a market cap of £5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Through our large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.
The management of Serinus has extensive experience and a proven track record of prudent oversight in the allocation of shareholder capital.
