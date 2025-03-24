Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Up 22.9% – Here’s Why

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 332,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 319,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Serinus Energy Stock Up 22.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The company has a market cap of £5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through our large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.

The management of Serinus has extensive experience and a proven track record of prudent oversight in the allocation of shareholder capital.

