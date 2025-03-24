Sequent Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sequent Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.