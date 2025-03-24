Sequent Planning LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Sequent Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.