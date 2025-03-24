Sequent Planning LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sequent Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.