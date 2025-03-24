Sequent Planning LLC Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sequent Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sequent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEI opened at $117.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.