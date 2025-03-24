Sequent Planning LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sequent Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

