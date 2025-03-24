Sequent Planning LLC Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequent Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

