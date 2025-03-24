Sei Investments Co. Has $58.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

