Sei Investments Co. Has $55.93 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Saia worth $55,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Saia by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Saia Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $362.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.68 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

