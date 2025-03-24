Sei Investments Co. Has $50.27 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of HP worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

