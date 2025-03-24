Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $53,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $706.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $729.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

