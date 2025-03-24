Science Group (LON:SAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Science Group Price Performance

SAG opened at GBX 429.75 ($5.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 445.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 456.16. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 327.96 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £192.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Science Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.79) target price on shares of Science Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Science Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.