Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

