Sciencast Management LP Invests $104,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 13,163,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 28.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,486,000 after buying an additional 6,413,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $15,214,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Stock Up 4.0 %

GERN stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.