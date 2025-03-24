Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.