Savaria (SIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Savaria was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.08. 34,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,156. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

