Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.41.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

