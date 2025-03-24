Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 12,799 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $10,583,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

