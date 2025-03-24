Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,029,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

