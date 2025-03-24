Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $531,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 297,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

