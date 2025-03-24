Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

