Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (SB2) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 23rd

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Company Profile
