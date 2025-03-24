Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (SB2) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 23rd

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Company Profile

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited, an investment company, focuses on a portfolio of investment opportunities, primarily in Australian listed and unlisted securities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

