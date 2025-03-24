Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock worth $13,733,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.74.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $281.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average of $310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

