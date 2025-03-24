Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report)’s share price was down 22.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 631,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 173,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$364.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Rusoro Mining

In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

