RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 1.93%.
RTC Group Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.38. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.85 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93.
RTC Group Company Profile
