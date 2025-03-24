RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 1.93%.

RTC Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.38. RTC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.85 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

