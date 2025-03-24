Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,543 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Textron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

